Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CRR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.72.

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$17.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.12. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.44 and a 1-year high of C$17.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.44%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

