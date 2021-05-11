CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

Shares of NYSE CAPL traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $20.21. 683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,912. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a market cap of $765.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 411.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.