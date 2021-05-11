Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,041,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,870 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.47% of Crown Castle International worth $351,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after buying an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after buying an additional 792,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 391.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after buying an additional 336,590 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 612.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 380,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after buying an additional 327,097 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,519,883.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,280 shares of company stock valued at $680,983 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $181.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,363. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

