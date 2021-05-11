Cryoport, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cryoport in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the consumer goods maker will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $54.44 on Monday. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.78 and its 200-day moving average is $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 655.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,754.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

