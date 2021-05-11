Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cryoport presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Cryoport stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -93.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 655.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

