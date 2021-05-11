CryptoFranc (XCHF) Reaches Market Cap of $2.24 Million

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $122,691.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001975 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00084560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00060548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00064639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00107283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $444.46 or 0.00783986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,289.85 or 0.09330870 BTC.

About CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc (CRYPTO:XCHF) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch.

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

