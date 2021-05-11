CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 56,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CSX by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 81,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 27,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 31,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In related news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock worth $201,920,643. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

