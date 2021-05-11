Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Raised to $134.00 at Truist Securities

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.88.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

NYSE CFR opened at $121.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.80. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $56.52 and a 12 month high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In related news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $4,201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,083,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,752 shares of company stock worth $7,681,935 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 27.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.