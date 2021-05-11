CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) and AngioSoma (OTCMKTS:SOAN) Head-To-Head Analysis

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) and AngioSoma (OTCMKTS:SOAN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CV Sciences and AngioSoma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV Sciences $53.70 million 0.77 -$16.61 million ($0.17) -2.27 AngioSoma N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

AngioSoma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CV Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of CV Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of CV Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CV Sciences has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioSoma has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CV Sciences and AngioSoma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV Sciences 0 4 1 0 2.20 AngioSoma 0 0 0 0 N/A

CV Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $0.69, suggesting a potential upside of 79.10%. Given CV Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CV Sciences is more favorable than AngioSoma.

Profitability

This table compares CV Sciences and AngioSoma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV Sciences -68.90% -81.99% -42.70% AngioSoma N/A N/A -612.70%

Summary

CV Sciences beats AngioSoma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc. operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods. It serves internet sales, direct-to-consumer health and wellness stores, collectives, cooperatives, master distributors, specialty retailers, and convenience stores, as well as food, drug, and mass merchandise retailers. The Specialty Pharmaceutical segment focuses on developing and commercializing cannabinoids to treat medical indications. The company was formerly known as CannaVest Corp. and changed its name to CV Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. CV Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Diego, California.

About AngioSoma

AngioSoma, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements to the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Houston, Texas.

