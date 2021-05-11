CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Troyen A. Brennan Sells 9,477 Shares of Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $87.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average is $71.54. The company has a market capitalization of $113.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

