CWM Advisors LLC Buys 4,970 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,096 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,890,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 921,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 276,295 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4,627.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 270,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 264,844 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,417.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 209,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 195,725 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,258,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,644,000 after buying an additional 187,953 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFBC opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. First Financial Bancorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FFBC shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

