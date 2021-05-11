CWM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,015 Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $48,039,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 481,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,052,000 after buying an additional 362,283 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after buying an additional 208,761 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $4,893,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 33.94%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.