CWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,290,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

EGBN opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. G.Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

