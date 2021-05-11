CWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,424 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in City were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of City in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of City by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of City by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $227,838.00. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $85,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,133 shares of company stock valued at $782,375 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of CHCO opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.37. City Holding has a 1-year low of $53.06 and a 1-year high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Research analysts expect that City Holding will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

