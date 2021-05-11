CWM Advisors LLC Makes New $822,000 Investment in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth $8,493,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Upwork by 17.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPWK stock opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -152.84 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPWK. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $11,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,642,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 296,604 shares of company stock valued at $13,253,281. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

