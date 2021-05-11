CWM Advisors LLC Sells 10,620 Shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,620 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEDL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vedanta by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 939,228 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vedanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vedanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vedanta by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vedanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEDL opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. Vedanta Limited has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

