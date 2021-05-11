CWM Advisors LLC Sells 8,072 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

CWM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,072 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Futu by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Futu by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Futu during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

Shares of FUTU opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $204.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 142.59 and a beta of 1.76.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BOCOM International began coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.