Cwm LLC Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $13,435,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Capri by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

NYSE CPRI opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.65. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

