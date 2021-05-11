Cwm LLC Has $148,000 Stock Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 2,667.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 103,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPCE shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $51,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,490,240. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SPCE stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

