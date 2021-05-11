Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 160.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 21.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 29,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $240,000.

NYSE:GDV opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $26.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

