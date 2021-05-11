Cwm LLC Purchases 826 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLGT shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,463,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.62 and a 200-day moving average of $77.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

