Cwm LLC Sells 620 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 34,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 43.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $26.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

