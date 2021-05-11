DA Davidson Comments on Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Shares of AEIS opened at $85.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 339,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,834 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $641,101,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

