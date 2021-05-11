Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.43.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

NASDAQ DADA opened at $20.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.46. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $61.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,268 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 760.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,280,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551,150 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 6,868,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,000 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth $27,277,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth $23,862,000. 15.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.