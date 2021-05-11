Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,115,865 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 116.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115,865 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 2.2% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $292,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,759,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,698,356,000 after buying an additional 1,322,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,845,000 after purchasing an additional 752,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,275,000 after buying an additional 651,934 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,582,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,726,000 after acquiring an additional 586,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,906 shares of company stock worth $37,709,347 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.63.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

