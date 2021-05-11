Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $15.91 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 202,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,785,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 49.3% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $436.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $468.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.00. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.75 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $178.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,240,028 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.