Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 10,439 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $99,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $305.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $304.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.69 and a 52-week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,809,172 shares of company stock valued at $530,603,599. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

