Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,506,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,882,113 shares during the quarter. Welltower makes up approximately 2.9% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 1.32% of Welltower worth $394,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 224,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 9.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $388,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 29.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.9% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 36,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL stock opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $77.54.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.