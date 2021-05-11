Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 630,000 Shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,613,079 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 630,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 36.09% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $74,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF alerts:

AIQ opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $30.76.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.