Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 33,649 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33,649 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock opened at $366.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $263.96 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total value of $19,085,256.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,210,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,106,642,580.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,605 shares of company stock worth $75,365,936. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.27.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.