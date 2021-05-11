Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,330,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568,149 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $45,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SITE Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SITC opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 89.88 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In related news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 65,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $958,946.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 273,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,220.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $345,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,589,624 shares of company stock worth $124,044,741 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

