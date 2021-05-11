Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%.

NYSE:DAC traded down $6.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.18. The stock had a trading volume of 22,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,590. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.72. Danaos has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

DAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on Danaos in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

