Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

Get Danaos alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DAC. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on Danaos in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaos currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.56.

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. Danaos has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $119.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 15,216.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 106,515 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Danaos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaos (DAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.