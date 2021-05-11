Daré Bioscience (DARE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). On average, analysts expect Daré Bioscience to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Daré Bioscience stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.21. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

