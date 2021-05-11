Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stake Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen M. King sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $63,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $667,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,303.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,347. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.96.

PLAY stock opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.80.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. The company had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

