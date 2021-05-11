Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%.

Dawson Geophysical stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.99. Dawson Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

