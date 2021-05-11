DeFiner Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000702 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $158,447.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFiner has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00086005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00062390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $509.88 or 0.00884595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00063524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00108457 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,329,596 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.