Defis Network (DFS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $892,631.00

Defis Network (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 43.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. Defis Network has a market cap of $4.46 million and $892,631.00 worth of Defis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Defis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.04 or 0.00021103 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Defis Network has traded 46.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00085334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00062048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.52 or 0.00854563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00063935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00107819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Defis Network Profile

Defis Network (DFS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Defis Network’s total supply is 1,415,428 coins and its circulating supply is 370,848 coins. Defis Network’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Defis Network is www.defis.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

