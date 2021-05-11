DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 1,200 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 355.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 133,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 71,103 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BPMC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.87.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $125.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.04 and its 200-day moving average is $102.08.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

