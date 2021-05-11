DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 18,348 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 383.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,348 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Autohome were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000.

ATHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC increased their price target on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.04.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $92.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.38 and a 52 week high of $147.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.33.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

