DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.99 Million Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 264.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in AMERCO by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMERCO by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $632.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $277.21 and a fifty-two week high of $657.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $607.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.13.

In related news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.