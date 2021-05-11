DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

RCKT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of RCKT opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 2.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). Analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

