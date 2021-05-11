DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.34% of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPGY. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $675,000.

In related news, major shareholder Tybourne Capital Management (H bought 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,354,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen bought 88,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.44 per share, with a total value of $2,251,465.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 558,501 shares of company stock worth $11,480,365.

Shares of NYSE:TPGY opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

