DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 5,320 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JLP Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 242,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,390,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,073,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 237,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of REXR opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $57.23.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

