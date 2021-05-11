DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 36.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $317.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.27 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.78.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

