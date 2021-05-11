Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Lowered to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DLVHF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DLVHF stock remained flat at $$143.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of $90.50 and a 12-month high of $171.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.55.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

