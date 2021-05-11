Delta Capital Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,290 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $247.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $175.68 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus increased their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

