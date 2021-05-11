DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $77.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA traded as high as $69.37 and last traded at $68.94, with a volume of 1448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.47.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.84 and a 200 day moving average of $56.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

