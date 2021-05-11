DePay (DEPAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.79 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. DePay has a market cap of $5.79 million and approximately $508,490.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DePay has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One DePay coin can now be purchased for $3.84 or 0.00006953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $458.43 or 0.00829828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00065900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 150.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.42 or 0.00248748 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $671.58 or 0.01215660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00029262 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.17 or 0.00713498 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,508,157 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

