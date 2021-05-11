DePay Trading 4% Lower This Week (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One DePay coin can currently be bought for about $3.84 or 0.00006953 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DePay has traded 4% lower against the dollar. DePay has a total market cap of $5.79 million and $508,490.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $458.43 or 0.00829828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00065900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 150.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.42 or 0.00248748 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $671.58 or 0.01215660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00029262 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.17 or 0.00713498 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,508,157 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

